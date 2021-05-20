During the tail end of the Mackerel season on the North Coast, the Research Angler Program is keen to collect your Spanish and Spotted Mackerel frames!

It’s easy to participate and you can drop the frames (the entire frame or just the head with fish’s total length indicated) to one of our participating drop-off locations.

The fish don’t need to be trophy specimens as we are looking for all size classes. Data collected by this program will contribute towards ensuring continued quality recreational fishing opportunities for mackerel and other key species into the future.

Each frame donated earns an entry into our monthly lucky angler prize draws.

Find out more about the RAP, including your closest drop-off location, at https://bit.ly/31laTTW.

This is your fishing licence at work!