DPI in collaboration with recreational and commercial fishers will soon start work on a harvest strategy for mulloway. The focus will be on rebuilding the stock of this iconic species.

Harvest strategies are a best-practice tool for fisheries management used around the world. Fishers, scientists and managers will come together to agree on objectives for mulloway fishing in NSW, and identify what data and scientific assessment is required to inform suitable management actions that will be taken in different circumstances.

For more info: https://bit.ly/2QClFlR

EOI Information Package – Mulloway Harvest Strategy Working Group