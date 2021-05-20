Previously we reported on a long-term yellowfin tuna recapture. The Game Fish Tagging Program has recently received information about another incredible tuna recapture.

An albacore tuna released by Eden Game Fishing Club boat, Sea Mode, has just been recaptured, offshore of New Caledonia in the Coral Sea! The fish was originally measured at 60cm and estimated to be 4kg when it was tagged by Ross Cooper whilst fishing offshore of Merimbula, NSW, on 10 June 2017.

The fish was recaptured on 5 February 2021 by a New Caledonian commercial vessel that was fishing north of the Chesterfield Isles in the outer Coral Sea. The skipper of the vessel kept the fish aside for Caroline Sanchez, a fisheries researcher that works for the Oceanic Fisheries Program of the Secretariat of the Pacific Community. The details of the recapture were then forwarded to the program. Upon recapture the fish measured 99cm fork length and 20.7kg highlighting some solid growth rates! Additionally, Caroline also took otoliths, muscle samples and gonads from this fish as part of her ongoing research into tuna species.

After 1336 days at liberty the albacore was recaptured some 1230 nautical miles (~2275km) from where it was originally tagged.

The Game Fish Tagging Program is a great example of your fishing fees at work!