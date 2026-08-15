The next generation Ocean Ranger Hard Top isn’t just an update- it’s a smarter, stronger and more capable offshore companion built for Australia’s boating lifestyle.

Stacer has unveiled the latest evolution of its Ocean Ranger Hard Top range, bringing together proven offshore performance with a host of premium upgrades designed to enhance every day on the water.

Purpose-built for Australia’s offshore conditions, the new Ocean Ranger Hard Top has been refined in all the right areas. From increased fuel capacity and updated styling to improved functionality and practicality, every enhancement has been carefully considered to deliver greater comfort, capability and confidence for anglers who demand more from their boat.

“We’ve made some game changing updates to Stacer’s flagship model; the Ocean Ranger.

These revisions go beyond visual or styling updates on things like seats, stripes and steering wheels, Stacer’s Ocean Ranger has now become a more adept and versatile plate boat” Lloyd Jaber, Product Development manager

At the heart of the Ocean Ranger Hard Top is Stacer’s renowned Evo Advance Hull, engineered to deliver a smooth, predictable ride in varying sea conditions. Its variable deadrise and reverse chines provide excellent stability while cutting through chop with ease, giving skippers greater confidence whether travelling offshore or returning home in rougher conditions. Combined with full-length spray chines that keep the ride drier and improve grip through turns, the Ocean Ranger continues to deliver the handling performance Stacer owners have come to expect.

Supporting the hull is a single-piece external keel that runs the entire length of the boat, improving straight-line tracking and stability, particularly in following seas. It’s one of the many engineering

details that contributes to the Ocean Ranger’s dependable offshore performance.

Built proudly in Australia, every Ocean Ranger Hard Top is handcrafted using Stacer’s proven manufacturing techniques. Strength is further enhanced through quad-welded chines and keel, creating a robust structure capable of handling Australia’s demanding waterways.

Safety remains a key focus throughout the range. Foam-filled construction not only provides additional buoyancy but also reduces vibration and noise for a quieter ride. A self-draining aluminium floor sits above the waterline to efficiently remove water from the deck, while bilge pumps provide an additional layer of reassurance. Even simple features such as the external fuel filler have been designed with practicality in mind, making refuelling cleaner, safer and more convenient.

While the Ocean Ranger has always been known for its capability, the latest model introduces a series of refinements that elevate the overall ownership experience.

One of the most significant updates is the substantial increase in fuel capacity across the range. The 609 now carries 200 litres, the 659 increases to 225 litres, the 709 expands to 265 litres, and the flagship 759 now offers an impressive 315 litres. These increases allow owners to spend more time on the water, travel further offshore and fish with greater confidence.

Inside the boat, the Ocean Ranger Hard Top has received a contemporary refresh. New grey upholstery with striking red piping complements the latest Stacer branding, while a redesigned steering wheel featuring the Stacer logo and updated black hardware creates a more premium, modern appearance throughout the helm. New Stacer-specific seat designs and recessed cup holders further enhance both comfort and functionality, reinforcing the attention to detail found across the range.

Practical improvements continue below the surface, with filtered scuppers helping to prevent debris entering the drainage system while reducing water re-entry. Rigging tubes have been relocated to the transom to better protect against water intrusion, and an upgraded wiring harness

provides greater flexibility for today’s growing range of marine electronics and accessories. A new three-step dive ladder also makes boarding after a swim or dive easier than ever before.

Recognising the growing demand for advanced fishing technology, the Ocean Ranger Hard Top is also available with an optional electric trolling motor bracket, providing a clean, factory-integrated mounting solution for anglers looking to maximise their control when casting, jigging or holding position over structure. For those chasing the ultimate ride quality, optional Zipwake trim tabs are also available, automatically optimising the boat’s trim and reducing roll and pitch to deliver a smoother, more comfortable ride while improving fuel efficiency across changing sea conditions.

The result is an offshore fishing platform that not only performs exceptionally in Australian conditions but also delivers a more refined and premium boating experience from launch to loading back onto the trailer.

With its combination of proven offshore capability, Australian-built toughness and thoughtfully integrated upgrades, the new Stacer Ocean Ranger Hard Top is ready to take anglers further, fish harder and make every adventure more enjoyable.