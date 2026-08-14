Mercury Marine is pleased to announce it has extended its agreement with Telwater, remaining the exclusive engine provider for its Boat, Motor and Trailer (BMT) packages for the next three years.

Designed by Telwater and powered by Mercury’s FourStroke outboard range, these packages remove the complexity of purchasing a boat by taking the guesswork out of selecting the right boat, engine and trailer combination.

The BMT packages deliver quality across every aspect of owning a boat, providing customers with specific combinations, tailored to their boating needs.

“This renewed partnership reflects the strength of the relationship we’ve built over many years,” General Manager of Telwater Sam Heyes said.

“Together, as leaders in our respective industries, we’re committed to delivering great service and products that give our dealers confidence and our customers an unmatched boating experience.

“By combining Telwater boats with Mercury outboards, we’re making it easier than ever for Australians to get on the water and enjoy the lifestyle they love.”

Mercury Marine General Manager, ANZP & Asia Enrique Bolanos said extending the partnership highlights the strong relationship between the two brands and the premium product offering the partnership gives to customers.

“It’s fantastic to extend our partnership with Telwater and continue to deliver exceptional value to customers, with Telwater’s state-of-the-art boats perfectly matched to Mercury’s industry-leading outboards,” he said.

Telwater is Australia’s largest manufacturer of aluminium boat and trailer packages with leading brands such as Quintrex, Stacer, Yellowfin and Savage. Telwater manufactures aluminium boats and trailers in Australia and supplies them to dealers, who then sell to end customers.

“We want every Mercury owner to enjoy the best possible boating experience, and these packages ensure customers are receiving that from day one,” Mercury’s Director of Sales, David Meehan said.

“There’s no easier way to order a boat than with these BMT packages, offering simplicity for consumers, dealers and manufacturers.

“Powered by our FourStroke engine family, these outboards have a reputation for outstanding performance and reliability, delivering superior control, excellent fuel efficiency and powerful torque, making them the ideal outboards to power all your adventures.”

The agreement extends the partnership until 2029, with Mercury being the outboard provider of BMT packages since 2021.

Ask your authorised Mercury Marine, Quintrex, Stacer, Yellowfin or Savage dealer for a quote on a Mercury powered BMT package today.

Find out more about Mercury’s FourStroke outboard range here or speak to a local dealer and get your hands on a BMT package here.