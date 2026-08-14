Victoria’s premier trout fishing region will come alive on Saturday 5 September as the free Goulburn Fishing Festival returns to Eildon, offering a full day of family-friendly activities, fishing experiences and outdoor entertainment.

Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) CEO Travis Dowling said the popular annual event is held on the first Saturday every September to mark the opening day of trout fishing season in Victoria’s rivers, creeks and streams such as the nearby Goulburn River.

Running from 9am to 2pm, the free Goulburn Fishing Festival will feature free kids’ fishing clinics, casting competitions, cooking demonstrations, educational displays, stalls and a range of hands-on activities designed to help people learn more about fishing. This year from 4pm there will be local music and a local pop up food and drink provider to enjoy before the fireworks display at 7pm.

There will also be self-guided Snobs Creek Hatchery tours where families can learn about how the VFA breed, grow, and stock fish.

“Opening day of trout season is a major occasion for Victorian fishers and the Goulburn Fishing Festival is a fantastic way for families to experience everything that makes this region so special,” Mr Dowling said.

“Based at Eildon Pondage, the festival is about bringing people together, encouraging more Victorians to get outdoors and showcasing why recreational fishing continues to be one of the state’s most popular activities.

The event will also see 2,000 ‘stonker’ rainbow trout stocked into the Goulburn River below the pondage, providing great fishing at riverside reserves that are easily accessible.

“Youngsters will get the opportunity to learn from Fishcare volunteers about casting, rigs, bait selection, and other practical skills to help build confidence on the water in our free learn-to-fish clinics.

“Kids who participate in a clinic will also receive a free fishing rod to take home with a tackle box, and links to online instructional videos through our Little Anglers Hub. Spots in the clinics always go fast so we’d encourage parents to get in quickly and register.

“Families can also help our staff from the nearby Snobs Creek Fish Hatchery stock trout into the pondage. The festival will also include market stalls, face painting, educational activities, an aquaculture stall with free tastings of locally-grown trout and fly casting lessons.

“We’d love to see a big crowd in Eildon for what promises to be a terrific day of fishing fun for current and aspiring anglers alike.”

The event will be held at Lions Park on Riverside Drive in Eildon and families are encouraged to keep fishing and enjoy the local music, food and drink from 4pm before enjoying the fireworks display at 7pm.

For details about the day, including registration for clinics, visit vfa.vic.gov.au/goulburnfishfest