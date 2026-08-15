Recreational anglers are invited to weigh in on a set of proposed changes aimed at further improving the quality of Victoria’s unique mulloway fishery.

Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) CEO Travis Dowling said feedback is being sought on a package proposal developed in partnership with recreational fishers to change regulations, invest in science and research, and trial stocking of Mulloway in Victoria.

“Recreational anglers are telling us that the current limit of five mulloway per person per day is too high and that two mulloway is a more reasonable day’s take, if we want to maintain healthy fisheries,” Mr Dowling said.

“The latest science also tells us that mulloway may be susceptible to local depletion, therefore increasing the minimum size limit from 60 to 70cm will give the species around 10 months further protection in estuaries and align the limit with New South Wales.”

“We’ve listened to angler feedback over the past few years, considered the best available science, and are now seeking to consult more broadly about the bag and size limit changes, as well as restarting angler tagging of the species, supporting acoustic tracking, and trialing the stocking of mulloway in key estuaries.”

Mulloway are considered a premier recreational species by fishers right along Victoria’s coast, from estuaries in Mallacoota in the east to the Glenelg River in the west, and Port Phillip and Western Port systems such as the Yarra and Maribyrnong rivers.

Found right along Australia’s eastern seaboard from Queensland, south to Victoria and across to South Australia, the bulk of the nation’s mulloway stocks are found in NSW and South Australian coastal waters.

Mulloway are highly regarded as a sportfish, reaching 150cm and 30kg or more, and revered for both catch and release and on the dinner table for their delicate buttery flesh.

The proposed Mulloway Improvement Program is a package of short, medium, and long-term actions to improve mulloway numbers and allow more anglers to experience this highly-prized recreational fish.