Plenty of great fishing is on offer at Sydney Harbour’s fantastic ferry wharves but please do the ‘right thing’ and fish responsibly.

Remember, the primary purpose of the ferry wharves is to provide safe commuter access to Sydney Harbour ferries. Fishing is a privilege on these wharves so lets respect our access to these locations.

Be respectful to passengers and do not block access

Clear your lines and move aside when ferries approach

Keep the wharves clean.

Dispose of your litter and fish waste

Thanks in advance to those fishers who are being responsible and appreciating this great opportunity to fish from the ferry wharves.