“Don’t be a Tosser” is the message from a new marine litter campaign which encourages people to be responsible for their rubbish and to put it in the bin, to prevent it ending up in our waterways.

Improving water quality and reducing marine litter for the benefit of marine habitats, wildlife and the community is a key initiative under the Marine Estate Management Strategy, which is supporting this campaign.

It is not only littering on land that affects marine ecosystems and animals. If you are fishing on the water or from land – fishing lines, hooks, empty drink containers, eskys, buckets, bait containers, cigarette butts, pots, traps and plastic bags don’t belong in our waterways. Please take them home with you and put them in the bin.

Increasing amounts of litter are ending up in our oceans and harming ecosystems, killing animals when they become trapped in or swallow the litter. Our health is also at risk as plastics can break down inside marine animals and then end up in our food.

We can all play a part in reducing marine litter across NSW so lets do our bit!