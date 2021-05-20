The DPI Oyster Reef Restoration Project recently hosted the 20th International Conference on Shellfish Restoration (ICSR) in Nelson Bay. The four-day hybrid event provided an exciting opportunity for nearly 100 delegates to expand the science and practice of shellfish restoration by providing a forum to share ideas and experiences from leaders around the globe.

Shellfish reefs are one of the most impacted marine ecosystems in the world. It has been estimated that 85% have been lost globally and as much as 99% have been impacted in Australia. Efforts to restore shellfish reefs and study these important habitats are growing globally each year. Shellfish reef restoration provides many benefits including improving water quality and increasing ecosystem resilience to climate change. Shellfish reef restoration benefits fishers by restoring important habitat for a variety of fish species, boosting fish populations and enhancing fishing opportunities.

ICSR 2021 included a field trip to the first large-scale oyster reef restoration project in NSW in the Port Stephens-Great Lakes Marine Park.

New guidelines to facilitate future reef restoration activities in NSW, with a specific focus on intertidal Sydney rock oyster (Saccostrea glomerata) reef restoration activities were launched at the event. The NSW Shellfish Reef Restoration Project Planning and Implementation Guidelines will be available on the project webpage.

The NSW Oyster Reef Restoration Project is a key action under the Marine Estate Management Strategy. In addition to DPI, ICSR 2021 was supported by the South Australia Department for Environment and Water, Fisheries Research and Development Corporation, Hunter Local Land Services, Port Stephens Council, Sydney Institute of Marine Science and The Nature Conservancy.