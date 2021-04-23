The Andrews Labor Government is supporting local jobs and the economy by improving facilities at the Local Port of Portland Bay, where up to 40 per cent of fresh fish are caught in Victoria. Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne said works will start in the coming days at the Trawler Wharf to

install a new purpose-built pontoon and walkway extension that will increase space for more vessels to berth and

improve safety at this important commercial fishing facility.

The Portland Trawler Wharf will remain open for use by commercial fishers during the works that are set to be complete by June 2021.

The wharf pontoon upgrade will be delivered under a $3.2 million Pier and Jetty Maintenance package that has already seen the construction of a new all-abilities jetty at Tooradin and will also include improvements at Port Welshpool and Rye, funded under the $2.7 billion economic stimulus Building Works initiative.

Other works funded under the package include a $9.6 million upgrade at Portarlington Pier, the rebuild of Altona Pier and repairs to Middle Brighton Pier and the Queenscliff South Pier lifeboat shed.

More information on these projects can be found at transport.vic.gov.au/our-transport-future/ourprojects/upgrading-piers-and-jetties

Quotes attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne

“Portland’s commercial fishing industry is vital in supporting the economy and local jobs. This work to expand the wharf will significantly increase capacity at one of Victoria’s busiest commercial fishing hubs.”

“We are committed to investing in regional communities while we continue to work to address the longer-term impacts of Coronavirus on our state.”

Quote attributable to Member for Western Victoria Gayley Tierney

“With over 40 percent of Victoria’s fresh fish caught in Portland Bay, these upgrades will ensure more vessels can berth at this important commercial fishing facility.”