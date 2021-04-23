A host of projects to improve boating across Victoria will receive funding in the 2020-21 round of grants as part of the Boating Safety and Facilities Program (BSFP).

The grants program is part of the Andrews Labor Government’s unprecedented $47.2 million investment to improve recreational boating in Victoria, which includes Better Boating Victoria (BBV) making it free to park and launch at Victorian boat ramps and establishing the Better Boating Fund.

This year’s round of BSFP grants has allocated almost $1.9 million to 33 projects across the categories of boating infrastructure, search and rescue and aids to navigation.

BBV launched the program in February with grant applications open for a period of six weeks to committees of management, government agencies, local water authorities, waterway managers and dedicated search and rescue groups.

Funded infrastructure projects include a project focussing on the renewal of jetties and pontoons at Lake Purrumbete in Victoria’s south-west, with $312,000 awarded to the Lake Purrumbete Foreshore Committee of Management.

Other boating facilities projects to collect funding include a floating pontoon and jetty upgrade at Newhaven boat ramp on the Bass Coast and an improved Yarrawonga Common boat ramp.

Lake Boga, Lake Eppalock, Corner Inlet, Lake Burrumbeet and the Hopkins River are some of the waters which will get new aids to navigation, while coast guards at Western Port, Safety Beach and Werribee are among the groups to receive funding for search and rescue related improvements.

Since being established in 2000, the BSFP has provided $67 million to 1400 grant projects, funded by a portion of vessel registration fees paid by boaters.

To find out more about the funded projects, https://betterboating.vic.gov.au/boating-safety-facilities-program-bsfp

Quotes attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne

“The Boating Safety and Facilities Program is a key part of maintaining our boating infrastructure and reinvests fees paid by boaters into projects that make a difference to getting out on the water.”

“These projects will have benefits for all recreational boaters and it’s great to see upgrades on the way for facilities and groups right across the state.”