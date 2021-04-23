To help keep our recreational fishers and fisheries officers safe during COVID-19 consider downloading your recreational fishing fee receipt onto your smartphone or tablet device and assist with social distancing and minimise contact.

To access your digital licence, you’ll need to have a MyServiceNSW Account and the latest version of the Service NSW app. Then just add your licence to your MyServiceNSW Account. Follow the link to get started! https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/get-started-digital-licences

Please note: A current email address and mobile number must be listed on the NSW Fisheries data base for any fisher to successfully link their fishing fee receipt digitally with the My Service NSW application. The same email and mobile number must be used for the My Service NSW application.

If you need to update these details, please call DPI Fisheries first on: 02 4424 7499 or email: recfish.licensing@dpi.nsw.gov.au and advise your current email address and mobile phone number. It takes approximately 1 hour for these details to update once the amendment has been finalised.

For more information on NSW recreational fishing fees check out the DPI website.