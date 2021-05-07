Boaters getting out on the water at Werribee South boat ramp will soon have better facilities with designs being drawn up to make improvements to the popular boat ramp and car park.

Concept designs for Werribee South ramp have been commissioned as part of the Andrews Labor Government’s unprecedented $47.2 million investment to improve recreational boating in Victoria and will be overseen by Better Boating Victoria (BBV).

The Government has already made launching and parking at Victorian boat ramps free and established the Better Boating Fund and BBV is progressing upgrades to facilities and boating safety across the state.

The Werribee South ramp is a short drive from one of Victoria’s fastest growing residential areas and provides boaters with access to the Werribee River and Port Phillip.

It has been identified as a priority for upgrade due to the volume of boats being launched and retrieved at the ramp, and congestion in the adjoining carpark facility at peak times.

Concept designs will address traffic flow and the potential for additional car and trailer parking, as well as maximising functionality of the popular six-lane boating facility.

An accessible pontoon will be among the options considered as part of the design, to cater for for all-abilities access to vessels from the ramp.

Nearby ramps at Kirk Point and Avalon Beach are also in line for upgrades with concept designs being progressed.

BBV will work closely with local user groups, as well as Wyndham City Council, and plans will be shared more broadly for community feedback when finalised.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne

“Werribee South is an extremely busy boat ramp in a growing area of Melbourne, providing boaters with access to great fishing in Port Phillip.”

“Whether it’s snapper, King George whiting or calamari you’re chasing, or you’re just heading out for a cruise, this investment will make Werribee South an even better place to start your day on the water.”

Quotes attributable to Member for Werribee Tim Pallas

“The boat ramp at Werribee South is a significant asset for the community and is extremely popular with boaters accessing Port Phillip.”

“Getting out on the water is a big part of life for many locals so it’s important to continue to invest in better facilities to make that easier and safer.”