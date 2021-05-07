The highly anticipated St Kilda Pier redevelopment is a step closer with the release of construction ready detailed designs.

The Andrews Labor Government is investing $50 million to rebuild St Kilda Pier which will breathe new life into the iconic bayside destination.

Following a three-year consultation and design process, the new St Kilda Pier will feature a curved structure with improved access and facilities for commercial and recreational users as well as greater protection for the Little Penguin colony.

Initial designs released in December 2020 have undergone further consultation and refinement to ensure the pier will last for decades to come.

The new pier will provide safer access for pedestrians, vehicles and vessels, and upgraded facilities including new public toilets, seating and kiosk facilities.

The updated design includes a timber penguin viewing platform, more space for seating, a beach access ramp to allow access for all visitors, and energy efficient infrastructure.

A tender for the pier redevelopment is underway and closes on 30 June 2021. Construction is set to commence in late 2021 and is set to be complete in late 2023.

The current pier will remain open for visitors to enjoy while the new pier is under construction and will be removed once the new pier is fully functional.

For more information, to view the designs or to sign up to project updates, visit

https://www.parks.vic.gov.au/projects/st-kilda-pier-redevelopment

Quotes attributable to Minister for Ports and Freight Melissa Horne

“The St Kilda Pier precinct has played a key role in Melbourne’s story for many years –the next chapter respects the history of Traditional Owners and of the bay, protects the environment, and supports a vibrant future.”

“We expect the tender for this unique project will attract keen interest from high calibre contractors and look forward to announcing our construction partner very soon so we can get on with the job.”

Quote attributable to Member for Albert Park Martin Foley

“This project will transform the St Kilda pier into a revitalised bayside destination that all Victorians, whether locals or visitors, can enjoy for many years to come. Even better, our penguins will love it.”