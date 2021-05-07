A reminder that recreational fishing rules relating to the use of ‘Opera House’ style yabby traps came into effect last week from Friday 30 April 2021.

The rule change provides greater protection for air breathing native wildlife, such as water rats, platypus, birds and turtles, which can inadvertently get caught in traps whilst foraging for food and drown.

In 2003, opera house style yabby traps were prohibited in areas where platypus are mostly found; those waters east of the Newell Highway and in some stretches of the Murray, Edward and Murrumbidgee Rivers west of the Newell Highway.

This rule change prohibits the use of opera house yabby traps by recreational fishers in the remaining waters of NSW.

In recent months DPI Fisheries implemented a giveaway program involving the distribution of 5,000 pyramid lift nets to help transition anglers to these new nets. These nets proved very popular!

Recreational fishers are also reminded the size limit (carapace length) for Blue Swimmer Crab (carapace length) increased from 6 cm to 6.5 cm for recreational fishers on 30 April 2021 to help assist with protecting spawning crabs and to improve the productivity of the stock through time.