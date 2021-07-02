Mark Sunday 10 October 2021 in your calendar as NSW Gone Fishing Day is on again! It doesn’t matter if you haven’t fished before or if you’re the keenest of anglers, Gone Fishing Day is for everyone!

Free community fishing events will be hosted by DPI across NSW to celebrate our love of fishing and encourage everyone to get out on the water.

Once again, clubs and organisations are encouraged to host their own event with options to apply for grant funding of up to $2,000 or for a Gone Fishing Day package which includes 30 rod and reel sets to assist with your event and giveaways/prizes and advisory information.

Application forms and grant funding guidelines are available at: https://bit.ly/3pk6E5p. The closing date for grant applications is 23rd July 2021.

Gone Fishing Day is run in collaboration with the Australian Recreational Fishing Foundation. Activities in NSW are supported by the Recreational Fishing Trusts and NSW DPI.