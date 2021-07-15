The Control Area in place to manage an outbreak of abalone viral ganglioneuritis (AVG) in wild abalone Victoria’s south-west has been updated and now extends just past the western edge of Bridgewater Bay.

Further surveillance this week found that the aquatic disease has spread up to the edge of the western boundary of the Control Area in place at that time.

Effective Saturday 3 July, the Control Area has been expanded west to allow a small buffer from the new detection sites. The new Control Area spans from about one kilometre west of Cape Bridgewater Lookout to Cape Grant in the east.

Victoria’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Graeme Cooke, said divers collected samples from the western edge of Bridgewater Bay with tests from AgriBio confirming the disease on Friday 2 July.

“Unfortunately but not surprisingly for a disease of this nature, divers found more affected abalone near the western boundary of the Control Area which changed only last week, confirming that the disease is capable of moving.

“It’s very disappointing to have to make this small change, but it’s a necessary step to limit the spread of the disease to other abalone populations.

“Fortunately, there are still no detections east of Cape Grant, so the Control Area does not impact fishing and boating activities in Portland.

“It is important to remember please, a precautionary Fisheries Notice remains in place which restricts fishing, boating and diving 500m around an aquaculture farm near Narrawong. Disease has not been detected on any Victorian Aquaculture sites. For more information, visit the VFA website.”

Dr Cooke said surveillance will continue in the Control Area and west to monitor disease spread.

“In the Control Area, you can continue to fish with an unweighted line, take your boat out (provided you do not anchor), swim, surf and paddleboard. You cannot anchor your boat, fish with a weighted sinker, dive, use commercial or recreational fishing equipment such as hoop nets, bait traps and hauling nets, collect abalone or shellfish or anything from the sea floor.”

Outside the Control Area, fishing, diving and boating activities can occur as normal.

“This detection shows us that the disease continues to be able to spread. We know it exists in the marine environment and can reappear at any time.

“Everyone has a part to play in biosecurity and limiting the spread of pests and diseases. Even if you don’t go into the Control Area, it is always best practice to wash your boat and any gear you have used in the sea with soap and freshwater thoroughly. This includes fishing rods, wetsuit, hoods, masks and snorkels.

“Thank you to everyone in the community, fishers, and industry for supporting this response, doing the right thing, and following the restrictions.”