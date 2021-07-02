Sydney’s ferry wharves can provide some red-hot fishing in these cold winter conditions but remember to only take your rods and leave the gas burners, heaters, butane cookers, fire pits and similar devices at home (these are a fire hazard and safety risk).

It is important fishers use common sense by doing the right thing on the wharves and respecting the privilege we all have in being able to throw a line in at these locations.

Please also remember that the primary function of these wharves is to allow commuters to safely use ferries as transport to and from the city. When ferries approach the wharf to pick up or unload passengers, do the right thing by clearing your lines and showing respect and courtesy to ferry staff and commuters.

Be aware that due to increasing complaints about inappropriate behaviour by a minority of irresponsible fishers, NSW Police are conducting regular patrols around the ferry wharves targeting anti-social and unsafe behaviour. Heavy penalties can apply if you are caught doing the wrong thing.