A unique, 10X Tough ElaZtech jerkbait profile, the ZMan 6” DarterZ features a slender profile and forked tail that mimics garfish and other slender baitfish, considered delectable, desirable prey species for many inshore and offshore predators. The unique, horizontal ‘dolphin’ tail creates lift and glide, while the segmented design creates an irresistible action at speed or on a hopping and darting retrieve.

DarterZ feature a top hook pocket and belly slot for those wishing to rig it weedless on a 6/0 or 8/0 TT Lures ChinlockZ or ChinlockZ SWS jighead, for fishing the lilies weed and snags for barra, chasing kingies on top, working the weed flats for flathead, or numerous other applications.

Alternatively it rigs beautifully on a standard TT Lures jighead in a 5/0, 6/0 or 7/0 for targeting everything from tuna, mackerel, trevally and other species high in the water column, to reef and pelagic species in the depths.

Proudly Made in the USA and distributed in Australia by an Australian Owned & Operated Family Business, the ZMan 6” DarterZ is going to be a versatile and unique addition to anglers kits, from impoundment barramundi to estuary flathead and mulloway, along with a myriad of offshore targets. Fish on!

Available in 8 colours, with 5 per pack and a SRP of $15.95.

