Make baits tougher and enhance the bite!

You have spent good money on quality bait, so why not keep it in optimum condition and get more bites! With some prime beach fishing underway, along with a myriad of other applications, Pro-Cure Brine ‘N Bite is sure to become as legendary here as it is in its home waters of the USA. Like rock salt Brine ‘N Bite toughens your baits, but unlike rock salt it also infuses your baits with powerful amino acids that magnify the smell and flavour of your baits, triggering an impulse in a fish’s brain to feed.

Brine ‘N Bite tightens the scales of the bait, firms up cut baits and helps keep baits fresh longer. Many anglers have realised that with Brine ‘N Bite you can save your baits and fish them over the next few days. Brine ‘N Bite is also completely compatible with all of the Pro-Cure Bad Azz Bait Dyes, allowing you to brine and dye your baits to stand out from the crowd. Brine ‘N Bite is ideal for whole fish baits, flesh baits, gut baits, prawns, chicken and virtually any other chosen bait.

Initially used as a brine, many anglers are now sprinkling Brine ‘N Bite onto their baits dry. The salts and amino acids marinate in just fine and you also get a much tougher bait than the brine method. This is critical when fishing pilchards and whitebait, as they are usually much softer than a herring. If you are casting or trolling in heavy currents or tide rips, or trolling at faster speeds, and you need a super tough bait, try the dry method. You will be impressed.

For longer lasting and tougher baits that get the bite, check out Pro-Cure Brine ‘N Bite.

Available in a value 20oz reusable plastic jar, with easy to follow instructions included. SRP: $34.95

www.tackletactics.com.au