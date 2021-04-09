Retrofitting lures with new trebles and split rings is something that all anglers will do at some stage. Stephen Booth shares the secrets to doing so successfully.

These days, there are myriad quality products on tackle store shelves for retrofitting lures, meaning there are no excuses for simply putting ‘whatever-hook-you-have’ on your lures.

From the outset I will divulge that I work for the company that distributes Mustad in Australia and a lot of this article will be focussed on Mustad product – purely and simply because I have day to day contact with it. Having said that, over the years I have had a love affair with Owner trebles, some Gamakatsu trebles and the super tough Decoys. Many anglers also use the VMC trebles in 6x for their barra lures and these trebles have stood the test of recent times with increasing demands and are well worth checking out.

But recommending the right treble is not the point of this article, The point (pun absolutely intended) is to get you all thinking about the impact changing trebles and rings on your lures can have. Do it wrong and you can change your best lure into your worst lure. Do it right and you can change the worst lure into, probably the same worst lure, but with better hooks.

WEIGHT

I’ve spoken to many lure makers over the years and I always like to talk about weight and how it impacts on their lures. With the big, robust cod-style lures, weight is rarely a governing factor in hook choice, but as the lures get smaller and more ‘finesse’ the importance of keeping the weight in and around the right area increases in importance. And once you start talking about suspending lures, that weight is critical.

The problem with many imported lures is that they are not ready to be fished in Australia. It’s common knowledge that for fish like barra, the lure’s hooks, and especially rings, need to be right or else failures will occur. This is not necessarily the hook or split rings fault, but is more likely the result of the angler having an expectation beyond the capabilities of the terminal gear being used. You bought the lure, so you need to make sure it can handle the pressure.

One of my all-time favourite jack lures, the Lucky Craft Bevy Shad, comes with pretty good hardware for average use. If I am using 20lb braid and a 30lb leader I will not likely change out the rings and hooks. But if I am fishing this lure on heavier tackle, say 30lb braid and 45lb leader, the poor old terminal tackle on the Bevy Shad comes up a bit short. This is not the fault of the lure, but rather the fact that I am fishing drags and lines way too heavy for the lure to withstand. But, this is a suspending lure and changing hooks and rings out is fraught with drama. Too much weight sees this lure turn instantly into a sinker, and while that in and of itself is not necessarily a bad thing, it does change the lure’s characteristics.

Another lure that I love using for golden perch and Murray cod in my beloved Mulwala is the Custom Crafted Extractor. This lure is dynamite and can handle a lot of extra weight and still float and fish really well. However, in recent times, my good mate Marc Ainsworth has been playing around with his Extractors and has found a way to actually lighten up the lure and, for a reason we really haven’t nutted out yet, turned it into an even more deadly lure.

Here’s how he does it.

Marc will remove the front split ring and tie directly to the lure tow point with a loop knot. This is a big key factor. The trebles are removed and replaced with either Owner ST-41 hooks or Mustad KVD hooks and the split rings remain the same. This process actually lightens up the lure and we both believe it gives the lure a stronger action. When we golden perch fish, speed is often super critical and these mods allow the lure to swim harder at slower speeds by actually lightening up the whole rig. Both the Owner and the Mustad treble are 2x strong – plenty strong enough for golden perch and occasional Murray cod up to the 75-80cm mark.

STRENGTH

The strength of the treble is probably the main reason we change out trebles on lures. More often than not we are looking at increasing the strength so that we can fish heavier lines to keep hard fighting fish out of the snags.

The strength of a treble is a little bit misunderstood generally speaking. A 2x hook in one pattern is never the same strength as a 2x hook in another pattern, even from the same manufacturer. The designations of 2x, 3x, 4x and so on simply represent the number of times stronger that treble is than the 1x hook of that pattern. This is important to understand so that you do not have higher expectations of the hook’s strength than it actually has.

Additionally, a small 4x treble is never as strong as a large 4x treble of the same pattern. Again the treble will be 4x stronger than the 1x treble of the same size and pattern. This often trips people up who expect that 4x treble in 2/0 to be as strong as the 4x treble in 6/0. They will not be the same strength. If you fish a lure rigged with 4x 6/0 trebles on 50lb line, you’ll likely get away with it on just about any species, however, if the same line is used on 4x 2/0 trebles, you’ll likely straighten them out if you fish the same drag or hook the same sized fish.

For fish like barramundi this is critical. Barra don’t fight as hard as say a GT, but the strength they possess in their jaws is extraordinary and this is where split rings rip apart and trebles lose tines or open up. Unfortunately, sometimes it is trial and error if you are doing your own research and you are always fighting the battle between strength and hook set ability as the stronger the treble is, generally the thicker the metal and the harder it is to penetrate and get a solid hook up.

PENETRATION

Here’s a further thing to consider. Penetration of the hook point is vital to securing a fish. If the hook point does not penetrate, then you’re wasting your time even fishing the lure.

Fine, and consequently lighter and weaker hooks penetrate far more easily than thicker and more robust hooks. Finer hooks can be fished on lighter rods and with lighter lines as the power needed to get penetration is small when compared to the power needed to gain penetration with a 7x treble.

So not only do you need to consider how the trebles impact the lure’s action, you also need to consider what tackle you are using to chase the fish. Heavier gauge hooks require a rod capable of driving them home, which generally means thicker tips and heavier line classes.

You also need to think about what happens once the hook has penetrated? How your tackle choice will impact on the treble’s performance during the fight? It’s easy to get a 2x treble to drive home in a cod’s mouth on 50lb braid, but keeping that treble from straightening is going to be a tough gig on heavy braid.

A WORLD OF COMPROMISE

There is no one treble that will suit all needs and situations. If you’re anything like me you’ll find yourself connected to exactly the right fish on exactly the wrong tackle and with the wrong terminals. It’s Murphy’s Law! Please don’t blame the trebles or rings when they fail in these situations, just do what you need to do to get the fish in the net.

You may ask what my favourite treble is.

At the moment the Mustad 4x Saltism is my favourite treble. It’s light and tough and comes in a size range that covers most of my needs. It’s not the be all and end all though, but I will fish these trebles on anything from 20lb braid up to 50lb braid and be confident they’ll handle the pressure.

Like everything in fishing, retrofitting lures is a compromise. There is a lot to think about and you will get it wrong at times; that egg on my face look my fishing mates know so well keeps raising its ugly head. Luckily though these instances are becoming fewer and fewer as we discover a retrofit combination that works for us.

Stephen Booth lives in south east Queensland and is the marketing manager at Wilson Fishing. He has extensive industry experience from writing fishing articles during his days at university while studying Environmental Management. After university he joined AFN and became editor for Freshwater Fishing magazine and then moved to Queensland to become editor in chief at the Fishing Monthly Group. His passion is inland angling, especially Murray cod and golden perch. Stephen is one of Australia’s foremost anglers.