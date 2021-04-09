Want to learn more about fishing in your local waterway? Then jump onto our fishing workshops webpage at https://bit.ly/3oKUv8J and save it as a favourite. The page has a list of our FREE Kids Fishing Workshops scheduled over the coming months and is updated regularly! So keep an eye on the webpage for a location near you and how to book a place.

The workshops include practical fishing sessions as well as great tips on how to fish responsibly and sustainably. You’ll get a chance to ask local experts all the information you need to get started fishing in your local area! All equipment is supplied – just “slip slop slap” and come along.

As a COVID precaution, each family group participating must have a responsible adult in attendance to assist with practical fishing.

NSW DPI Fishing workshops are run by our Education Officers with the assistance of Fishcare Volunteers and are supported with funds from the Recreational Fishing Trusts. This is your fishing licence at work!