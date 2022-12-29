The festive season is the perfect time of year to take a break and do the things you love the most. Take your family estuary or offshore fishing onboard a licenced NSW charter fishing boat this Christmas holidays. These operators have the experience and knowledge to really put you in the best position to have a great day fishing.

Bookings are filling up fast, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to get onboard a NSW charter fishing vessel!

The best way to find a licenced NSW charter operator is using the map on the Go Charter Fishing in NSW website – https://bit.ly/3FPdny5.