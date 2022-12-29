DPI Eco Fishing Huts are back! A total of 21 unique wilderness fishing and accommodation opportunities all offering 33% discount are available from now until 31 December 2023.

Book now as the prime times and popular locations are sure to fill up fast.

Follow this link to check out the full range https://bit.ly/2glub6U.

This unique offer is only valid to recreational licence holders or those exempt such as if you are a pensioner or an Aboriginal person.

Make sure to enter the code “ECOHUTS” and include your recreational licence number or your fishing fee exemption details in the comments section when you make your booking.

Stay tuned for details on new exciting Eco Fishing Huts and info on the fantastic fishing opportunities you can enjoy with family and friends on the 21 already available.

The Eco Fishing Hut initiative is a great example of your licence fees at work!