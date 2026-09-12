Recreational fishing is enjoyed by millions of Australians, with research showing that one in five people take part every year. This valued pastime is an important part of Australian culture. It offers many social benefits, including improved health and wellbeing, greater physical activity, stronger social connections, and increased environmental stewardship. It also makes a significant contribution to the Australian economy.

To better understand the social and economic contributions of recreational fishing in Australia and how to best assess these contributions using cost effective methods, the Australian Government and Fisheries Research and Development Corporation funded a national study. Between 2018-2021, the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation, in collaboration with the Australian Recreational Fishing Foundation, conducted the National Social and Economic Survey of Recreational Fishers. It was the first snapshot of the value of Australia’s recreational fishing since 2001 and the results highlighted how important recreational fishing is to both the Australian community and economy.

As most recreational fishers know, spending on a fishing trip often goes beyond purchasing fishing gear. The flow-on spending can include fuel for a car or boat, accommodation, food, drinks, boat repairs and other costs. Many businesses such as local tackle shops, charter services, boat repairs, and accommodation providers benefit significantly from the influx of fishers during peak fishing periods.

The study found that at a national level the recreational fishing industry contributes over $11 billion a year to the economy and supports more than 100,000 jobs. The economic contribution includes direct spending by fishers on supplies like bait and tackle or indirect or flow-on spending by a business related to recreational fishing. The contributions to local economies were found to be higher in capital cities than regional areas. This is because capital cities generate larger flow-on contributions, while direct spending is more concentrated in the regional areas frequently visited by recreational fishers. When comparing the nation’s states and territories, these contributions were highest in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

The recreational fishing sector supports over 19,000 jobs and contributes over $2.2 billion per year to the Victorian economy. When looking at Greater Melbourne this includes $1.66 billion and 13,595 jobs and in regional Victoria $606 million and 6,142 jobs. Much of this activity is generated by the broader flow-on, economic activity created by recreational fishing across other parts of the economy.

When looking at the direct impact of recreational fishing in Victoria, the industry was responsible for 6,397 jobs in 2019-20. This includes jobs in fishing charters, retail fishing gear and bait sales, and in accommodation and other retail businesses used by recreational fishers when on fishing trips. This direct activity created further economic benefits, supporting an additional 13,338 jobs through wage spending, supply purchases and related flow-on demand. Of the $2.27 billion total contribution, $539 million was generated directly by recreational fishing, while $1.73 billion came from indirect activity across other parts of the economy.

With more than one-million Victorians fishing every year, there is no denying that the sector is important to the Victorian community and economy. The industry drives billions in economic activity through tourism, fishing retail sales, boating costs and broader local business support.

VRFish has been proudly representing Victoria’s recreational fishing for more than thirty years.

Find out more about the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation’s National Social and Economic Survey of Recreational Fishers here.