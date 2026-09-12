After a long, cold winter, it’s almost time to get back out on the river in search of trout! This year, Saturday 5 September 2026 marks the opening of river and stream trout season.

Across Victoria, there is an incredible variety of trout and salmonids for anglers to target including brown trout, rainbow trout, brook trout, tiger trout, cheetah trout and chinook salmon. There are so many great fishing spots to catch trout along the Goulburn River, Mitta Mitta River and Rubicon River as well as many other lakes and reservoirs across the state.

Through September, the Victorian Fisheries Authority will be hosting events for trout fishers to celebrate the open season including the annual Goulburn and Ballarat trout opening festivals.

TROUT OPENING FESTIVALS

The Victorian Fisheries Authority are holding their annual Ballarat and Goulburn Fishing Festivals on trout opening weekend to celebrate the river trout season opening on Saturday 5 September.

The festivals will include fishing clinics by Fishcare Victoria, fish stocking, hatchery tours, meeting Fisheries Officers and Women in Recreational Fishing & Boating Network leaders, and more.

Goulburn Fishing Festival will be held on Saturday 5 September between 9am-2pm at Eildon Lions Leisure Park.

Ballarat Fishing Festival will be held on Saturday 5 September between 9am-2pm at Lake Wendouree

Find out more here.

STONKER TROUT FISHING TRAIL

The Victorian Fisheries Authority will be stocking stonker trout along the Goulburn River between Molesworth and Eildon pondage for trout season opening on Saturday 5 September 2026.

FISH BY THE RULES

The 2026 trout and salmonid season in rivers and streams opens Saturday 5 September.

Trout and salmonids have different regulations depending on the area you are fishing, including different bag limits and minimum size limits. Be sure to check out the Victorian Fisheries Authorities trout and salmon regulations page to follow the rules for your favourite fishing spot!

If you suspect any illegal fishing activity, contact the Victorian Fisheries Authority on 13FISH (13 3474).