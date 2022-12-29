Are you keen to improve Murray cod populations and the fishery overall? Well here’s your chance!

The Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) is Victorian cod fishers to complete a survey that focuses on how anglers catch-and-release cod and how we can improve the Care the Cod campaign.

It’s a partnership project with VRFish, the Women in Recreational Fishing (WIRF) network and world class fisheries experts from Keep Fish Wet.

Complete the survey and you can enter a random prize draw to win a $250 tackle voucher every week the survey’s conducted.

It’s open until 31 January so scan the QR code to complete it.

We’ll come back to you all in March 2023 to share the results.