The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) for three NSW fisheries advisory councils.

NSW DPI Fisheries Deputy Director General Sean Sloan said the EOI process is hoping to attract members with varied knowledge and experience to bring to these councils.

“The Ministerial Fisheries Advisory Council (MFAC) was established in 2014 to provide high-level strategic policy advice on issues relating to the management of fisheries resources in NSW,” said Mr Sloan.

“Similarly, the Recreational Fishing NSW (RFNSW) and Commercial Fishing NSW (CommFish NSW) Advisory Councils were set up to provide advice to the Minister on matters relating to each of these fisheries sectors.

“The three Advisory Councils provide effective engagement between government and industry, with key outcomes delivered on a range of fisheries policies and issues.

“The advice provided by the Councils will continue to assist the NSW Government to develop sound policies and decisions to manage fisheries resources and ecosystems, for future generations.”

There are a total of 21 vacant positions across the three advisory councils that need to be filled.

Mr Sloan said the advisory councils are an important part of the decision-making process and is hoping a strong selection of candidates will apply.

“The call is being put out to NSW fishing industry representatives and other individuals from relevant groups to apply for these positions,” Mr Sloan said.

“We want to see applicants who have a passion for seeing these industries thrive into the future.

“In addition to working with the advisory councils, DPI will continue to engage directly with recreational fishers and commercial fishers across the state.”

Applications must be received by 5pm 16 January 2023.

Expressions of Interest for the role of council members can be submitted through the submission portal at: https://bit.ly/3UQW8Ci.