All NSW FADs are now in the water in time for the Christmas break with the final FADs deployed off Narooma, Bermagui and Eden last week!

There are now FADs on station at 34 locations along the NSW coastline from Tweed Heads to the Far South Coast. Some fantastic reports have been received of quality Dolphinfish caught from North Coast FADs in recent weeks. These fish will spread throughout the South Coast in the coming weeks once the East Australian Current continues its southward push.

So why not get out on the water over the Christmas period and enjoy the fantastic fishing the NSW FADs provide!

We recommend you check the DPI FADs webpage – https://bit.ly/3FpGA19, or the FishSmart app https://bit.ly/3LTNfCn for the location of FADs and to ensure they are on station before heading out to sea. The app provides a real-time map to locate your nearest FADs (tap on each FAD for its co-ordinates and current status).

The FADs program is another great example of your Recreational Fishing Licence fees at work!