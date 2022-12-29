DPI is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from passionate NSW recreational fishers, industry representatives and other individuals from relevant interest groups with sound fishing knowledge and experience, who are interested in becoming a member of a fisheries advisory council. If this sounds like you, we strongly encourage you to apply for a position on one of the following Councils:

🔹 Recreational Fishing NSW Advisory Council (RFNSW)

🔹 Commercial Fishing NSW Advisory Council (CommFish NSW)

🔹 Ministerial Fisheries Advisory Council (MFAC)

The three Advisory Councils provide effective engagement between government and industry, with key outcomes delivered on a range of fisheries policies and issues. The advice provided by the Councils will continue to assist the NSW Government to develop sound policies and decisions to manage fisheries resources and ecosystems, for future generations.

For more information and to apply for the positions head to the DPI website https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/consultation.

EOI applications close 5PM, 16 January 2023.