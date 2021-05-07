Practical tips and information boaters and anglers want to know during new,

Friday morning streaming show

For boaters and anglers looking to maximise their knowledge of Raymarine advanced features and functionality, Friday mornings just got a whole lot more exciting.

Streamed live on both Facebook and YouTube Fridays at 9:00am AEST, Raymarine Live is hosted by Raymarine experts who educate, inform, and provide valuable insights into navigation, boating, fishing and the practical use of Raymarine electronics. Each informative and entertaining Raymarine Live event covers a distinct topic and also features an open Q&A session.

Past Raymarine Live events are archived and available for viewing on Facebook and YouTube. Recent Raymarine Live events include Fishfinder and Sonar Basics, Networking Raymarine Gear, Everything Axiom!, Gulf Fishing with Captain TJ Shea, Axiom Chartplotter Basics, and Advanced Chart Features on Axiom.

Whether your boating and fishing season is already underway or you’re anxiously awaiting getting out on the water, Raymarine Live offers you helpful information and answers to your marine electronics questions in a fun and interactive way.

Join the fun and start getting the most out of your Raymarine electronics. Simply visit and like the Raymarine Facebook page for upcoming Raymarine Live topics, recordings of past Raymarine Live events, as well as simple instructions for joining future events. Alternatively, subscribe to the Raymarine YouTube channel to receive notice of Raymarine Live shows.