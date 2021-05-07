The next set of Offshore Artificial Reefs could soon be located off a local coastline near you! These reefs create unique habitats for fish and aquatic organisms and are designed for recreational fishing.

Nominations are now open for the locations of the next Offshore Artificial Reefs. To have your say, complete this survey before 17 June. Fishing clubs, organisations and the broader recreational fishing community are all invited to come forward with suggestions.

New reefs in Batemans Bay and Jervis Bay will be completed in 2021 and 2022 respectively, adding to those already installed off Sydney, South Sydney, the Shoalhaven, Port Macquarie, Merimbula, Newcastle, Wollongong and Tweed Heads.

For more information on Offshore Artificial Reefs in NSW or the expression of interest, visit the DPI website.