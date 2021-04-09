Heading out on the water at Lakes Entrance will soon be easier and safer with works to begin on a project to upgrade boating facilities on the Gippsland Lakes’ North Arm.

The works are funded through the Australian Government’s Recreational Fishing and Camping Facilities $3.47 million grants program and the Victorian Government’s $47.2 million investment to improve recreational boating across the state.

It will also receive funding from the East Gippsland Shire.

Federal Assistant Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Jonathon Duniam and Victorian Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne said the $677,000 upgrade will benefit boaters and fishers using the ramp to access the Gippsland Lakes as well as the ocean via Bass Strait.

Mr Duniam said the upgrades will deliver an economic boost to the industry.

“The Morrison Government’s Recreational Fishing and Camping Facilities Program will deliver $20 million nationally over three years, including this great boat ramp in Lakes Entrance,” Assistant Minister Duniam said.

“Our Government’s program will enable councils in Victoria to deliver new and renewed infrastructure for the many recreational fishers, campers and boaters across the state.

“Recreational fishing is such an important part of our Australian way of life, and contributes an enormous amount to our culture, society and our economy.”

Victorian Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne said the works at North Arm would benefit both the Gippsland community and visitors for years to come.

“We are working hard to make boating better for all Victorians to enjoy and the work at North Arm Bridge is a much-needed upgrade to an important facility,” Minister Horne said.

“Work is well under way to return the Gippsland Lakes to a recreational fishing mecca through our recreational fishery plan for the area and this project will also provide benefits for fishers heading offshore.”

Member for Eastern Victoria Jane Garrett said the works were essential to the community.

“Boating and fishing are central to the way of life here in Lakes Entrance, so this project to make the North Arm bridge ramp easier to access is very welcome by the community,” Member for Eastern Victoria Jane Garrett said.

North Arm boating facilities are split across two sites, with boosted safety and capacity at the North Arm Bridge ramp thanks to the upgrade project.

A floating pontoon on the west side of the ramp and a fixed jetty on the east side will better accommodate the growing game fishing industry, with the ramp often used to access offshore fishing in Bass Strait.

The existing boat ramp and apron will also be replaced, and the fishing gantry and weigh station will be moved closer to the water on the fixed jetty.

Erosion control works will also be undertaken to protect the boating infrastructure through modifications made to the existing groyne and banks.

Works will be managed by the Shire and are expected to begin in coming months.