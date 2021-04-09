29 MARCH 2021 — Vastly improved handling, faster acceleration and significant fuel economy are just some of the improvements Shayne Nam is enjoying after repowering with the Mercury Pro XS V8.

“We have always been fans of Mercury outboards; it’s a company that is solely dedicated to marine propulsion and Dad and I are both avid fishermen,” said Shayne.

“But the recent repowering to the Mercury V8 200hp Pro XS on our boat JUSTINTIME has been absolutely revolutionary to our performance.”

Heading out on the Hauraki Gulf or to the Alderman Islands off the coast of Coromandel Peninsula on the North Island of New Zealand, Shayne and his father George are most often found in search of snapper, kingfish, tuna and marlin.

They’ve owned JUSTINTIME, a Buccaneer 605 Fisherman, from new since 1992 and have always powered it with Mercury outboards.

“In 1992 the boat was fitted with a two-stroke Mercury 115hp. The performance at the time suited our needs, and the motor served us well for 16 years,” Shayne said.

“We replaced it in 2008 with two-stroke Mercury 200 EFI spinning a 17-inch Rev 4 propellor. That gave us extra horsepower with reliable starting, although it was a little noisy, thirsty and smoky being a two stroke.”

A recent extensive refurbishment brought on the decision to repower with the Mercury Pro XS V8.

“The refurbishment to the boat saw us completely updating the interior, exterior, trailer, accessories and electronics. About the only thing that hasn’t being replaced is the hull,” Shayne said.

“Because of that, we were originally only considering the Mercury 200hp Verado L4 or an equivalent four-stroke V6 option to ensure we weren’t putting too much pressure on the hull.”

“However, when we researched the comparatively light weight of the V8 option, we realised we could have all the power and torque we wanted without worrying about the weight on the transom – notwithstanding the performance-inspired sound quality of the V8 that’s unmistakeable on the water!”

The Nams combined the Pro XS V8 with Mercury Marine’s DTS (Digital Throttle and Shift) and active trim. For additional security and peace of mind, they also strengthened and re-glassed the transom to handle the extra torque.

And they haven’t looked back since.

“Our boating has been vastly improved; it’s easy to trim and handle with the smooth shifting of DTS and the proprietary active trim,” Shayne said.

“We now experience lightning acceleration and torque, enabling us to get out of the hole and it also gives us the safety and performance margin we need when crossing the notorious Manukau and Tairua bars.

“The Pro XS range suits our needs perfectly; the minimal increase in weight is exactly what we were looking for in our older hull.”

Often using the boat to take Shayne’s children out for family picnics, the Nam family have noted the importance of the outboard’s quietness.

“My family can now go out for the day, enjoying the quietness of the motor at cruising speed without the unpleasant smoke smell,” said Shayne.

“Our maximum speed is now over 50mph and, with the increased torque, we can easily plane irrespective of passengers and gear weight that is carried on board.”

Also, the V8’s additional power is equating to better fuel economy for JUSTINTIME.

“The advancement over our former engines’ fuel economy has been one of the most staggering benefits to come out of the upgrade. We have effectively halved the litres per hour burned in comparison to our two-stroke engine,” Shayne said.

“At cruise of around 23-25 knots we are burning a mere 21 litres per hour whereas in the two-stroke we were going through around 43 litres.”

“According to the SmartCraft fuel computer, we have found that at cruise an increase of 1 knot equates to only 1Litre extra per hour of fuel burn. We can cover twice the range, troll a lot further and at half of the price.”

“Steve Whitford at Marine Workz and his team have looked after us with all our Mercury Outboards over the years. He and his team are very knowledgeable about their product and have kept our motors in top condition with regular maintenance and servicing reminders.”

Ensuring that the Nam fishing legacy will continue through the generations, Shayne’s son and daughter now have a Mercury engine of their own.

“We also use a 3.3hp Mercury portable for an inflatable and my son and daughter love using this little motor when we have family picnics or have to ferry people to and from ocean beaches in the Haruki Gulf.”