New version includes upgrades around AIS, radar display, and greatly enhanced integration capabilities

The latest Simrad® software update was released this month for its Multi-Functional Displays (MFDs), packed with the latest technology and visual enhancements. The updates include a series of radar interface improvements and features focused on safety, like Dangerous Target Alert, and enhanced integration with partners.

The new radar improvements make it easier to view, track and monitor vessels, and identify vessels that may be a risk to the user’s course. New icons for the Automatic Identification System (AIS) and symbols for radar tracked targets allow greater clarity of risks and can be combined into one unified view on your screen. In addition, several features in this release enhance connectivity, comfort and control with product integrations including the CZone® Control Bar for digital switching, SteadySteer™ support and Mercury Smart Tow for optimal tubing, water skiing and wake boarding speed – each easily integrated into Simrad® MFDs.

One of the key safety updates is the new Dangerous Target Alert that warns the operator of dangerous radar and AIS targets according to the target parameters in “Settings” and “Tracked Targets”. The dangerous target alert provides a simple diagram in a pop-up window that shows the range, the graphical bearing and heading of the vessel in relation to the operator’s vessel.

And visually, the moving radar and AIS targets will now display a graduated trail showing the vessels post position history for enhanced situational awareness. “This is a significant safety and situational awareness tool that not only alerts the user but guides them to the relative range and bearing of the dangerous target,” said Stephen Thomas, SVP Product. “By showing the historical target movement with clean trails, you get much less clutter on the PPI, the way you do with older, more traditional video trails.”

New icons for radar tracked targets and symbols for AIS targets also make for clearer viewing while the radar display’s new-look includes a more modern Plan Position Indicator (PPI) with clearer numbers and a scaled boat icon (with set-up) for the user’s vessel.

Key highlights for the new software release, including a host of new integrations, are as follows: