The Freshwater Fisheries Management Team have prepared a new position statement on how we are supporting the sustaining and rebuilding of small bodied native fish populations: https://vfa.vic.gov.au/operational-policy/small-fish-matter!

• The webpage details VFA’s commitment to small bodied native fish, as well as current and possible future contributions that build on the excellent work currently underway by Catchment Management Authorities (CMAs), Native Fish Australia (NFA), the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning (DELWP).

• It’s a space that’s growing in Victoria

with projects underway to breed and stock species such as Purple Spotted Gudgeon (pictured below) and Pygmy Perch (pictured above), and recreational fishers increasingly asking Government to contribute to supporting small bodied native fish species.

• Small bodied native fish play important roles in the ecosystem, which in turn support healthy recreational fisheries. Supporting small bodied native fish is also great for VFA and recreational fisher social licence – we care, we are contributing, and we are prepared to do more in partnership with other stakeholders who are passionate about Victoria’s aquatic environments.