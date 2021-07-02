The Victorian Government has formed a partnership with GOTAFE to train the fish farmers of the future.

Together with the Government, GOTAFE has created a new, free Certificate Level 3 agriculture course to develop fish farming skills

The 12-month course will start on July 16 this year, with a two-day introductory session on July 8 and 9 enabling prospective students gain an insight into the course.

The course will focus on practical skills including fish feeding, breeding and harvesting, and releasing fish into the wild. A range of units will be taught on site at the new Arcadia Native Fish Hatchery near Shepparton and the Snobs Creek Hatchery near Eildon.

The Victorian Government is encouraging indigenous students to participate in the course and begin the journey to working at Arcadia.

Two graduates of the course will be offered at least 12 months employment at Arcadia.

Once complete, the Arcadia Hatchery will produce 1.6 million native fish each year and support up to 20 jobs on and off site.

The Government has committed $3 million to develop a visitor centre at Arcadia in addition to the $7 million to build the fish hatchery.

For more information on the Certificate Level 3 agriculture course, visit www.gotafe.vic.edu.au/whats-on/events/native-fish-farming-information-session

Quotes attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne

“I encourage prospective students interested in learning these skills to attend the two-day introductory session at GO TAFE Shepparton where they can learn about fish farming, course content and visit both hatchery sites.”

“Students will gain incredible practical skills by spending time at both hatcheries learning to feed, breed, harvest and help release fish into the wild.”

Quotes attributable to Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp

“We hope to see many indigenous students apply for this course to boost their practical skills in the industry and open the door to a potential career at our Hatchery at Arcadia.”

“With the Victorian Government’s $10 million investment at Arcadia, this is a great career opportunity for those seeking to work in this field.”

Quote attributable to CEO GO TAFE Shepparton, Travis Heeney

“Partnering with industry gives the best possible hands-on learning experiences, and we’re excited to see the native fish hatchery succeed and create great outcomes for the Shepparton region.”