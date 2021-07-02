Vital repair and maintenance work to Middle Brighton Pier are set for completion to restore public access just in time for summer.

The repairs to 340 metres of the pier will ensure its safety while planning is undertaken for the long-term vision of the pier precinct. The works are funded through the Victorian Government’s $24 million Piers and Jetties economic stimulus packages.

Urgent remediation work to the underside of the section built in 1977 was carried out between January and April 2021 to strengthen the piles and crossheads. The final stage of repairs to the section from the foreshore to the marina entrance will commence in mid-July and is expected to be completed by December 2021.

The pier will be completely closed for approximately ten weeks from mid-July to end of September 2021. A 150 metre section of pier from the foreshore up to the low landing may be opened at stages during the works to allow public access.

Once complete, 340 metres of the pier, between the foreshore and marina entrance, will be reopened for all visitors including pedestrians, swimmers, boaters, and anglers to enjoy.

Further information about the project is available at www.parks.vic.gov.au/projects.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Ports and Freight Melissa Horne

“We know locals want to get back to Middle Brighton Pier as soon as they can and that’s why we’re getting on with the final stage of repairs safely and quickly with minimal interruptions over the quieter winter period.”

“We will continue to work closely with the local community and Royal Brighton Yacht Club members to minimise the impact of this closure.”

Quote attributable to Member for Southern Metropolitan Region Nina Taylor

“We’re pleased the Middle Brighton Pier repairs are progressing well and look forward to welcoming the community back to this iconic pier just in time for the warmer summer months.”