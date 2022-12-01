As the build-up season starts to wind down ahead of the impending wet season we can reflect on some of the Lodge highlights.

Congratulations to Steve Mathews and Joe Mullen who are the latest guests to make it on to the exclusive Barra Lodge “Metre Club” board. Steve with a nice 102cm fish in October and Joe scoring a healthy 105cm specimen at the beginning of November.

Throughout the course of the past two months we received regular reports of some lodge boats recording barra catches or 50 plus per boat per day. Good catches and camaraderie among guests have made for an excellent atmosphere around the lodge each afternoon and evening.

Whilst there is only a week or so of the season left don’t be surprised if a few more metre plus barra hit the deck as the big fish start to congregate in schools around the river mouths as the wet season approaches.

Out on the blue water its been mayhem, with large schools of marauding trevally, queenfish and mackerel smashing lures and generally causing havoc with multiple hookups and howling drags. To add to the surface action good numbers of coral trout, golden snapper and black jewfish have also been abundant for those that like to probe a little deeper with soft plastic jigs.

After experiencing such amazing fishing during their recent visits, a number of our guests have already re-booked trips for 2023!

2023 RUNOFF SEASON – BOOK NOW

Looking ahead to the 2023 Runoff season, bookings are starting to roll in, so now is the time to secure your 2023 Runoff dates.

Bookings commence from mid-February 2023.

The latest tropical forecast from the BOM suggests that we could see an early commencement for conditions that favour an early monsoon which would be a great start to the Top End’s wet season. Similarly in line with recent wet weather events in the southern half there is a better than even chance of above average rainfall in the north as well.