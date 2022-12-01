A re-elected Andrews Labor Government will deliver better boating and fishing infrastructure in Bass to keep families out on the water for generations to come.

Labor will invest $16.7 million to rebuild the Warneet South and North Jetties, as well as upgrading boating facilities in Lang Lang, Cowes, Tooradin and Inverloch.

South Jetty is frequently used by visiting boats, pedestrians and anglers – but it’s in need of an upgrade. North Jetty is currently closed with the local community campaigning to have it reopened.

Only Labor will reopen both jetties, with a rebuild backed by $9.5 million funding.

A re-elected Labor Government will also invest in a range of infrastructure upgrades as part of its Better Boating Fund. This includes:

$1.8 million to upgrade the ramp and car park at Lang Lang

$2.6 million to upgrade the ramp and car park at Tooradin

$2 million to upgrade the ramp and car park at Inverloch

$800,000 to be invested towards the Cowes Stage 2 Jetty expansion

The Labor Government has already worked hard to deliver better fishing and boating facilities on waterways all over the state, investing more than $130 million in improvements and upgrades.

In 2018, we promised to make it cheaper and easier to get out on the water by abolishing parking and launch fees – and that’s exactly what we’ve delivered, saving families up to $315 each year on an annual parking permit.

We introduced the Better Boating Fund to ensure every dollar raised from boating registration and licence fees goes back to the communities that invest in these activities – putting more than $30 million back into better boating initiatives every year.

Labor is doing what matters – supporting Victorian fishers and boaters to get out on the water and backing jobs right across our state.

Quote attributable to Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan

“Fishing and boating are great activities for the whole family – they provide relaxation, recreation and community connection while bringing in visitor dollars, vital to local communities and local jobs.”

Quote attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Sonya Kilkenny

“Only Labor will invest in the boating facilities Victorians’ need – because only Labor will do what matters.”

Quote attributable to Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale

“A re-elected Labor Government will continue to back our state’s anglers and boaties – upgrading boat ramps, jetties and piers across Bass.”