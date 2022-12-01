Funding The ALP has been generous with funding over the past 2 terms with tangible benefits to recreational fishing – improved boat ramps, new and innovative programs like Women In Recreational Fishing (WIRF), the Target 1 Million campaign, the Golden Tag initiative post-COVID, and the commercial buybacks. AFTA congratulates the ALP for these outstanding results. Whilst both parties have committed to retain the current policies and funding, the ALP have committed an additional $96 million over the next government term, made up of $2.7 million to grow the fishing community, $74.5 million in better fishing and boating infrastructure and $18.75 million for better fish stocking and aquaculture. AFTA sees the $2.7 million to grow the fishing community as a key component of the future of participation with $1.5 million to fund 60,000 “Little Anglers Kits” for primary-school-aged kids. The kits will include a fishing rod, tackle box and a Kids’ Guide to Fishing – setting families up with the basics they need to go fishing. This combined with $1.2 million for a new “Angling Club Grants Program” to support local fishing clubs to attract new members are great initiatives to address recreational fishing’s future. The ALP’s commitment to spend $74.5 million in better fishing and boating infrastructure is welcome as without quality access it restricts recreational fishers and the boating community alike in achieving maximum satisfaction from our waterways. See here for details: (insert link) https://afta.net.au/victorian-state-election-policy-information/ With the current push for sustainability, there is an increasing need for restocking, particularly of the primary species that recreational fishers target. The $18.75 million allocated for better fish stocking and aquaculture is welcomed, but there is a desperate need for new saltwater species hatcheries, be they government or commercially backed.

Against that backdrop, the Coalition has committed to ensuring that 100 percent of marine, boating and fishing licence fees are hypothecated to improve facilities and maintain fishing stocks and river ecology. Their estimate is that there would be more than $40 million of revenue each year to invest in initiatives like better boating facilities, jetties, and piers. The Coalition has committed to a $5 million Regional Councils Boat Ramp Fund to provide matched grants to regional Councils for local boat ramp maintenance. In addition, the Coalition commits to transfer the management of Western Port Bay and Port Phillip Bay boat ramps and associated land and parking to Better Boating Victoria. We believe this coordinated approach will help mitigate the frustrations currently experienced by those who use these facilities. The Coalition will commit to $1 million in new research funding to ensure that fish restocking programs are followed up and assessed within 12 months to determine their effectiveness and value for money. Whilst AFTA support effective programs, there is some trepidation regarding the timing of said research, and allowing sufficient time for a program to realise its true potential; the last thing AFTA wants is to jeopardise sustainable programs. Further, on about sustainability, the Coalition has committed to establishing a $30 million Fish and Platypus Habitat Restoration Fund and to invest in marine, estuarine and freshwater habitat restoration throughout Victoria. AFTA welcomes a fund that purports to improve river, estuary and marine health; however, we would welcome more detail to help determine the value proposition for recreational fishers.