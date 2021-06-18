In May 2021 the VFA submitted a bid to host the World Recreational Fishing Conference (WRFC) in Melbourne in 2024.

• The WRFC is a global gathering of the recreational fishing community held every three years for researchers, recreational fishers, angling organisations, government worldwide to meet and exchange knowledge on hot topics in recreational fishing.

• The bid has been prepared over the last 18 months in partnership with recreational fishing organisations including VRFish and FutureFish Foundation, Women in Recreational Fishing Network and Australian Recreational Fishing Foundation.

• Past WRFC meetings have been held in Canada (Victoria), Brazil (Campinas), Germany (Berlin), USA (Fort Lauderdale), Norway (Trondheim), Australia (Darwin), Canada (Vancouver) and Ireland (Dublin).

• We look forward to hearing the outcome of the bid in early July – Hopefully the winner is

MELBOURNE!