We regularly get comments from anglers that they don’t know who is on the advisory committees to the NSW government and that they don’t know what issues are considered and decided by those committees. The information is on the web, but not always easy to find, so here are the links:

Recreational Fishing NSW Advisory Council

http://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/recreational-fishing-fee/licence-fees-at-work/rfnsw

Recreational Fishing Freshwater Trust Expenditure Committee members and minutes

http://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/recreational-fishing-fee/licence-fees-at-work/rfftec

Recreational Fishing Saltwater Trust Expenditure Committee members and minutes

http://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/recreational-fishing-fee/licence-fees-at-work/rfstec

Recreational Fishing Alliance of NSW Facebook page

www.facebook.com/RFANSW

NSW Council of Freshwater Anglers Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/NSWCFA

RFA videos now on YouTube channel

The RFA of NSW now has a YouTube channel where all our safe fishing videos can be viewed. Go to www.youtube.com/safefishing to see the channel.