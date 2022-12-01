We regularly get comments from anglers that they don’t know who is on the advisory committees to the NSW government and that they don’t know what issues are considered and decided by those committees. The information is on the web, but not always easy to find, so here are the links:
Recreational Fishing NSW Advisory Council
http://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/recreational-fishing-fee/licence-fees-at-work/rfnsw
Recreational Fishing Freshwater Trust Expenditure Committee members and minutes
http://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/recreational-fishing-fee/licence-fees-at-work/rfftec
Recreational Fishing Saltwater Trust Expenditure Committee members and minutes
http://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/recreational-fishing-fee/licence-fees-at-work/rfstec
Recreational Fishing Alliance of NSW Facebook page
www.facebook.com/RFANSW
NSW Council of Freshwater Anglers Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/NSWCFA
RFA videos now on YouTube channel
The RFA of NSW now has a YouTube channel where all our safe fishing videos can be viewed. Go to www.youtube.com/safefishing to see the channel.