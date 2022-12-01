As summer quickly approaches, families and outdoor lovers alike start to look towards making those summer plans – away from the digital world. And those plans are taken up a notch with the addition of a Stacer Sea Master.

The only runabout featured in the Stacer line-up, the Sea Master has been a solid family favourite for decades. Available from models 429 all the way up to 589, there is a Sea Master to suit many budgets, storage spaces and lifestyles.

For those that are indecisive about which boat to purchase or what accessories to add on, this year Stacer introduced Option Packs to make deciding and purchasing easier than ever.

For those that love comfort and style, the Entertainer Pack features plush extras including a bimini and envelope, front and side clears, sound system and speakers, a deluxe rear lounge and upgraded pedestal seats.

For those that are all about fishing, the Angler Pack is a must have with features such as a burley bucket, ski pole and cutting board and marine radio.

For the cruisers out there, those that love to get behind the wheel and just explore what their waterways have to offer, the Travel Pack makes driving a more premium experience with an upgrade to hydraulic tilt steering in the 429 models and an upgraded steering wheel.

And finally, for those that love all the bells and whistles, the SE model has everything you could want for the perfect day on the water.

The standard features on the Sea Master are nothing to sneeze at either. All showcase Stacer’s Revolution Hull that ensures a smooth, dry ride and unparalleled stability at rest. Storage is ample with underfloor compartments and side pockets as well as a covered dash and safety is never compromised with side rails as standard.

The beauty of the Sea Master is that, for the discerning traveler, it can open up Australia’s waterways and give a different experience each outing; cruising the estuaries for the perfect swimming holes, hunting down barra in hidden creeks and rivers, spotting whales and dolphins offshore or turning the adrenaline up to maximum with a day of watersports.

Discover your adventure with Stacer today, by visiting https://www.stacer.com.au/aluminium-boat-range/sea-masters – to find out more or contact your local dealer.