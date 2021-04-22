The Andrews Labor Government has reached its target of stocking 8 million fish in Victoria’s iconic rivers and lakes over the past 12 months, bolstering fishing opportunities for the future.

The record stocking was an exciting achievement and included landmark stocking events such as the Victorian-first release of dusky flathead fingerlings and increased efforts to boost Macquarie perch populations.

The fish stockings were funded by recreational fishing licence fees and the Labor Government’s $35 million investment to get more people fishing, more often.

Investment in fish stocking is not only providing a boost to the local economies by increasing tourism in the area, it is also creating more jobs every day. With great fishing destinations right across the state, these benefits are felt far and wide.

Of the 8 million fish stocked, around 1.5 million were salmonids such as rainbow and brown trout and chinook salmon. The remaining 6.5 million were native species such as Murray cod, golden, silver and estuary perch.

More than 2.9 million golden perch, 2.8 million Murray cod and 368,000 Australian bass were stocked, as well as 284,000 estuary perch and 54,000 Macquarie perch.

A large amount of work has been done by Victorian Fisheries Authority staff, including at Snobs Creek hatchery, to improve fish habitat, breed and rear, and deliver these fish right across the state.

Several waters received record Murray cod stockings this year, including 609,000 into Rocklands Reservoir in western Victoria, 125,000 into Laanecoorie Reservoir near Maryborough and 15,000 into Lake Boga in the state’s north.

Other record stockings included Arboretum Dam at Euroa scoring a record 8,000 silver perch, Upper Coliban Reservoir in central Victoria receiving 62,500 golden perch and Gippsland’s Lake Glenmaggie getting 63,250 Aussie bass.

The Government continues to safeguard fisheries for future generations to enjoy and is aiming to break the record again by stocking 10 million fish in the next 12 months.

The future for fishing in Victoria is bright, with a new $7 million native fish hatchery at Arcadia set to be complete by the end of the year, delivering capacity to produce 1.6 million native fish annually.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne

“Fish stocking is an important part of reviving waterways and bolstering fishing opportunities for individuals and families right across the state.”

“Fishing contributes significantly to the state’s economy and investing in the future of our fisheries is not just environmentally important, but economically beneficial as well.”