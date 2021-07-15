The Andrews Labor Government is making it easier for keen anglers to get out onto Western Port and the Bass Strait with plans drawn up to improve boating facilities at Cowes’ Anderson Road boat ramp.

Recognising the ramp as a popular launching point, Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne said Better Boating Victoria (BBV) is working to make using the ramp more accessible as part of a commitment to improving recreational boating facilities across the state.

BBV has already made launching and parking at Victorian boat ramps free and established the Better Boating Fund to reinvest money equivalent to revenue from boating registration fees back into recreational boating safety, education and facilities upgrades and maintenance.

Experienced coastal engineers developed the concept designs for Cowes with advice and input from key management agencies, the Bass Coast Shire Council, and other users, including recreational boaters and anglers.

The plans recommend increasing the ramp’s height to minimise sand build-up on the ramp surface and installing timber groynes on either side of the facility, helping manage sand movement and accumulation directly in front of the ramp.

An extension will also be made to the existing jetty alongside the boat ramp, allowing more boats to be berthed and increasing the facility’s capacity.

In addition, the turning circle at the top of the ramp is to be realigned, making manoeuvring cars and trailers easier and safer.

The concept designs are being released at a drop-in session at Cowes on Wednesday, July 14. Plans can also be viewed and feedback provided at www.betterboating.vic.gov.au/ramp-upgrades/cowes-boat-ramp.

Once feedback is collected, BBV will prepare the final concept designs.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne

“We know Cowes is an important launching spot for boaters, including those heading out to access the great Snapper, King George Whiting, Gummy Shark and Calamari fisheries in Western Port.”

“With more vessels able to launch and retrieve from Cowes, this upgrade will also benefit the local economy with increased patronage of local businesses.”

Quote attributable to Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale

“Our Bass Coast and Western Port Bay are really popular prized locations for recreational boaters from across Victoria so the upgrades at Cowes, Newhaven and Rhyll are wholeheartedly welcomed.”