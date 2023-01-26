As fishers, we know you have special knowledge of NSW’s waterways and the environment. The NSW Department of Planning and Environment – Water would like to use that knowledge to help manage our waterways and the fish, frogs and other species which rely on them.

The NSW DPIE is working with the Australian Museum to track frogs and frog calls using FrogID, a phone app available from the App Store or Google Play. They’re collecting this data to help understand how our water management affects the environment. For more information, check out the website – www.frogid.net.au.

Tracking frog populations and locations can help provide early warning signs of environmental stresses like pollution, drought and habitat changes. This data helps make decisions about how we manage water, to ensure we’re protecting our precious rivers and their wildlife.

To get involved, please download the app to your phone, and use it to record frogs at your local creek or river. This data will be used to get an understanding of which frogs are living where, and how our water management is affecting them. Data from flowing streams, creeks, rivers and permanent waterways would be particularly useful.

Together DPIE can help develop programs to support our precious waterways and aquatic species. Healthy frogs help support healthy fish.

