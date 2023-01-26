A healthy and productive marine estate is critical to the wellbeing and prosperity of NSW through the environmental, social, cultural, and economic benefits it brings. Yet, we face many threats to the health and sustainability of the marine estate and competing uses for the benefits it provides.

The Marine Estate Management Authority is pleased to announce the public release of the NSW Marine Estate Education Strategy (Education Strategy). This Education Strategy aims to coordinate, develop and deliver education programs that promote the values of our marine estate to the NSW community.

By focusing on sustainable use and building awareness of threats to the marine estate, the strategy also aims to build custodianship of this valuable natural resource.

The Education Strategy will encourage partnerships between the NSW Government, local government, coastal communities, schools and Aboriginal communities, who are all critical to the successful implementation.

To find out more about the NSW Marine Estate Education Strategy visit www.marine.nsw.gov.au.