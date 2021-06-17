The Sydney Festival of Boating will be four days of exhibitions, festivities and a celebration of the boating lifestyle at Darling Harbour from 29 July to 1 August.

Exhibition space inside the Halls of the International Convention Centre in Sydney sold out more than two weeks ago, with limited opportunity still available on the Event Deck. The first stage marina was oversubscribed and is being expanded, and the Festival Boulevard which runs between Cockle Bay and Tumbalong Park is filling up with displays.

BIA spokesperson Neil Patchett said the priority was to showcase the boating lifestyle at a time when interest in boating was booming.

“Boating has proven itself as a standout choice in recreational activities for families across Australia over the past year,” he said.

“Flexible work practices, low interest rates and the ongoing staycation are some of the factors leading people to look at how to make the most of their leisure time and getting out on the water is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors.”

“There is a boat or watercraft to suit most budgets, from paddle craft to motor cruisers, or you can hire or share ownership in one. The Festival presents a great opportunity to get set for the coming season.”

Sydney Festival of Boating activations include fishing competitions and demonstrations, try paddle craft, boat building demonstrations, roaming musicians, plus a treasure hunt for children which spans the four corners of the festival, finishing at a ‘pirate ship’ moored in Cockle Bay.

The world-class exhibition centre sits amid numerous cafes, bars and restaurants that line both sides of Darling Harbour and now extend northwards on the city shoreline towards Barangaroo.

The BIA has teamed up with Transport for NSW in a safety partnership to promote safe, responsible and enjoyable boating. This is particularly important due to the surge in interest from people new to boating over the past 12 months.

The BIA is working with the venue to deliver a COVID Safe environment which will include use of contactless online ticketing, State Government QR code for contact tracing, signage, sanitising stations and safety marshals.

Ticket sales will be available online only from 1 July. Book early, don’t miss out. Go to https://sydneyfestivalofboating.com.au/ for event information including advice on public transport and parking options.